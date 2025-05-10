FG denies moves to extradite Simon Ekpa

The Federal Government has denied that it has commenced moves to extradite a factional leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Simon Ekpa.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), made the position known in a statement from his office on Friday.

In the statement issued by his Special Assistant on Communication and Publicity, Kamarudeen Ogundele, Fagbemi said the report misrepresented the comments he made at a stakeholders’ engagement held on Thursday in Abuja.

The statement said: “The attention of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has been drawn to media reports where he was erroneously reported to have said that the federal government had commenced an extradition process against Simon Ekpa.

“The report is untrue and a complete departure from what the AGF said at the Stakeholders/Citizen Engagement Forum held on Thursday in Abuja.

“Ekpa, a leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is currently standing trial in Finland for charges filed against him by the Finnish government.”

Ogundele said Fagbemi had only explained that the Nigerian Government was in talks with Finnish authorities to ensure that Ekpa, who is currently facing trial in Finland, is held accountable for his actions.

He added: “To set the record straight, what the AGF said during the question and answer session was that the Nigerian government had been engaging with Finnish authorities to ensure that Simon Ekpa is held accountable for his actions.

“He explained that since the crimes committed by Simon Ekpa were cross-border in nature, the Nigerian government eagerly awaits the outcome of the proposed trial in Finland to have an informed decision on the next step to take.”

