The Federal Government has declared December 25, 2020; December 28, 2020; and January 1, 2021 as public holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year celebrations respectively.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, announced this on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, on Wednesday.

Aregbesola felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians, both at home and abroad, on the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He said: “We must emulate the life of humility, service, compassion, patience, peace, and righteousness that the birth and ministry of Jesus Christ signified, that will be the best way to know Christ and celebrate his birth.”