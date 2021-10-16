FG declares public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Mawlud

The Federal Government has declared October 19 as a public holiday in commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Shuaib Belgore, on Friday.

The statement stated that the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

Aregbesola congratulated all Nigerian Muslim faithful, both at home and in the diaspora, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Mawlud.

He admonished Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, patience and perseverance which were the virtues of the Holy Prophet, as doing so would guarantee peace and security in the country.

The minister enjoined Nigerians, particularly Muslims, to refrain from violence, lawlessness and other acts of criminality.

“As the indisputable leader of our race, we (Nigerians) must show responsible leadership in Africa,” he said.

Aregbesola called on Nigerians to refrain from all divisive tendencies capable of causing crisis in the country.

He also urged Nigerians and the youth in particular, to embrace the virtues of hard work and peaceful disposition to fellow humans.

“Irrespective of faith, ideology, social class and ethnicity I urge you to cooperate with President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in its effort to build a progressive and enviable nation that all citizens would be proud of,” he said.