FG declares Minna airport as designated alternative to Abuja airport

The Federal Government has officially declared the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport in Minna, Niger State, as a designated alternative to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

This announcement was made by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, during the inauguration of Overland Airways’ commercial flight operations from Minna.

Keyamo commended the airport’s infrastructure, highlighting its capacity to accommodate large aircraft such as the Boeing 747 and Boeing 777.

He emphasized that the facility meets international standards in both infrastructure and operational capability.

“It’s surprising that, despite its capacity and infrastructure, this airport has remained underutilized for so many years,” Keyamo stated.

He further declared, “This airport meets all international standards and is fully equipped to handle international operations.

“As the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, I am designating it as an official alternative to the Abuja International Airport.”

Keyamo called on relevant agencies, including the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), to take note of the designation and make the necessary adjustments to support operations at the airport.

The declaration is expected to bolster aviation traffic in Minna and serve as a strategic relief point for flight operations in northern Nigeria, especially during emergencies or congestion at the Abuja airport.

