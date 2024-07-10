FG declares father, who allegedly defiled three-year-old daughter, wanted

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, Minister of Women Affairs, has announced a N1 million bounty on one Magnus Okpalannadi, 62, who allegedly defiled his three-year-old daughter.

This was contained in a statement signed by Grace Njoku, Head of Information and Public Relations of the ministry, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Kennedy-Ohanenye, stated that the Ministry received a report that Okpalannadi, a resident of Onitsha, Anambra State, was alleged to have been sexually molesting his little daughter.

When he was found out, he was said to have disappeared before he could be apprehended.

“The President Bola Tinubu-led administration has zero tolerance for child abuse and molestation.

”Hence would ensure the immediate prosecution of the peadophile to serve as a deterrent to would-be perpetrators,” she said.

The minister reiterated the commitment of the government to creating a safe environment for its citizens.

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye further pledged the government’s resolve to protecting the rights of every Nigerian child, woman and the vulnerable, and upholding their dignity.

