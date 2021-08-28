FG declares ex-Naval officer wanted over anti-Buhari interview on Channels TV

The Federal Government has declared a former Navy Commodore, Kunle Olawunmi, wanted over his revelations on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ breakfast programme last Wednesday.

He had claimed Boko Haram terrorists mentioned names of current governors, senators and Aso Rock officials as sponsors during interrogation but President Muhammadu Buhari has demonstrated an unwillingness to go after the high-profile politicians for reasons best known to him.

Olawunmi, a Professor of Global Security Studies, had said, “You remember this Boko Haram issue started in 2012 and I was in the military intelligence at that time. We arrested those people. My organisation actually conducted interrogation and they (suspects) mentioned names. I can’t come on air and start mentioning names of people that are presently in government that I know that the boys that we arrested mentioned. Some of them are governors now, some of them are in the Senate, some of them are in Aso Rock.

“Why should a government decide to cause this kind of embarrassment and insecurity to the sense of what happened yesterday (Tuesday attack on Nigerian Defence Academy)?” he queried, adding that terrorist financiers want to turn Nigeria to a Taliban type of country.

The PUNCH gathered from competent sources that the intelligence agencies including the Department of State Services and the Defence Intelligence Agency have since launched a manhunt for Olawunmi.

When contacted, DIA spokesperson, Major Afolashade Ojolowo, said he has been on leave and could not confirm the development.

Recall that the National Broadcasting Commission summoned Channels Television anchors including Chamberlain Usoh and Kayode Okikiolu over alleged anti-Buhari comments made by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on the programme on Tuesday.

Ortom had said he was disappointed with the way the Presidency is handling the nation’s security challenges.

The PUNCH had earlier reported that the NBC queried Channels Television over the “inciting, divisive and unfair comments” made by Ortom on the programme on Tuesday and moved to sanction the television station.

The NBC had in May slammed a fine of N5million each on Channels TV and Inspiration FM Lagos for alleged infractions of the broadcasting code.

Channels TV had featured the spokesperson for the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Emma Powerful, on its ‘Politics Today’ programme.

The PUNCH