FG debunks social media reports, says FEC not dissolved  

The Federal Government (FG) said it is yet to dissolve the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said this while speaking with the State House correspondents after the valedictory council meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Contrary to the social media posts which Mohammed described as fake news items, adding that all Ministers had been directed by President Muhammadu Buhari to continue with their duties.

News on social media claimed that President Buhari had dissolved the FEC during the valedictory meeting, which is the last of such meetings for the outgoing administration.

“The news that the Federal Executive Council has been dissolved is not correct. We’ve been directed by the President that we should all go back and return to our offices. So it is not true that the Federal Executive Council has been dissolved, it is still very much alive” Mohammed clarified.