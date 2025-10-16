FG debunks report on JAMB admission role

The Federal Government has dismissed a misleading media report claiming that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) would no longer be required for tertiary admissions.

This clarification is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by Folasade Boriowo, Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education.

Boriowo quoted the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, as saying the report was false, baseless, and did not originate from the Ministry.

Alausa said: “At no point did the Ministry issue or authorise any statement suggesting that JAMB is no longer mandatory for admission into tertiary institutions.

“For the avoidance of doubt, JAMB remains the statutory and legally empowered body responsible for entrance examinations and coordinating admissions into all tertiary institutions in Nigeria.”

He reaffirmed that the established admission processes through JAMB remain fully operational and urged the public to disregard any contrary information.

Alausa said the Ministry had completely dissociated itself from the false publication circulated across various media platforms.

He urged prospective students, parents, and institutions to rely only on official communication channels of the Ministry and JAMB for verified information.

The Minister reaffirmed the Ministry’s collaboration with JAMB and other agencies to uphold transparency, fairness, and credibility in tertiary education admissions.

He emphasised the Ministry’s commitment to protecting the integrity of the admission process and ensuring that merit and due process guide all entries.

Alausa cautioned media houses, bloggers, and online platforms to verify information from official sources before publication to prevent misinformation and public confusion.

He reiterated that there had been no change to JAMB’s existing role, which remains central and indispensable in Nigeria’s tertiary education framework.

The Minister urged the public to always visit the official websites and verified social media handles of the Ministry and JAMB for authentic updates.