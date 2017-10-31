FG contracts $186m waterways security to Israeli firm

The Federal Government has awarded a contract on the security of the nation’s waterways to an Isreali security firm at the cost of $186 million.

This was disclosed on Monday in Lagos at the World Maritime Day, with the theme: “Connecting Ships, Ports and People,” by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Amaechi said the three-year contract would also see the firm train the Nigerian on water security.

He said the intervention will save huge security cost for the likes of Mearsk line shipping firm that spends between $15 million and $18 million annually on escorts.

Amaechi said: “Security is a major challenge globally especially in the Gulf of Guinea.

here have been major concerns and developments to address the issues of Maritime security along the Gulf of Guinea.

“Various initiatives, actions, programmes and centres/organisation have been developed and established to counter this insecurity.

“This administration has seen the need for all relevant maritime agencies to synergize to improve efficiency in our ports.”