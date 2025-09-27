FG congratulates Ndukwe on historic promotion to Commander in US Navy

The Federal Government has congratulated Captain Kelechi Ndukwe, a distinguished Nigerian-American officer, on his promotion to Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 60 and Commander, Task Force (CTF) 65 of the United States Navy, headquartered in Rota, Spain.

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, passed on the message of the Federal Government.

In addition to being a significant personal accomplishment for Commander Ndukwe, this outstanding accomplishment makes Nigeria, the international naval community, and Nigerians living abroad proud.

In his new position, he will be leading US Navy destroyer operations in Europe, Africa, and the Mediterranean, showcasing his outstanding service record, professionalism, and leadership in advancing global maritime security and collaboration.

Captain Ndukwe has consistently distinguished himself in his career, notably making history in April 2021 as the first Nigerian-American to command a US Navy guided-missile destroyer, the USS Halsey (DDG-97).

His rise from the son of Nigerian immigrants to one of the highest-ranking officers in the US Navy is a testament to resilience, discipline, and excellence.

NIDCOM reiterates its dedication to honouring and assisting Nigerians living abroad who uphold the principles of diligence, honesty, and hard work while making noteworthy contributions to the world.

The promotion of Commander Ndukwe symbolises the diaspora community’s beneficial influence and the boundless potential of Nigerians around the world.

The Commission once again extended its warm congratulations to Commander Kelechi Ndukwe on this outstanding accomplishment.