FG confirms release of 105 abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

The Federal Government has confirmed the release of the abducted students of Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi in Yobe.

Malam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, gave the confirmation to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Wednesday.

Shehu said that the girls were on their way home from the kidnappers’ den.

The girls were kidnapped by suspected Boko Haram terrorists after an invasion of the school on February 19.