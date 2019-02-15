FG condemns terrorist attack on 46 Indian police

The Federal Government has condemned the Thursday terrorist attack against 46 Indian Paramilitary Policemen in Kashmir.

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, George Edokpa, expressed Nigeria’s concern over the February 14 incident.

It said: “Federal Government extends its condolences to the families of those killed, the Government and people of India and wishes those injured a speedy recovery.

“Nigeria is irrevocably committed to the fight against terrorism in all its ramifications and supports the Indian Governments’ resolve to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to account.”