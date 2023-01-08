FG condemns kidnapping of train passengers in Edo

The Federal Government has described the kidnapping of train passengers at Tom Ikimi Train Station, Igueben in Edo as despicable and utterly barbaric.

The Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Transportation, Henshaw Ogubike, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

”The Public is hereby reassured that the security agencies are making efforts to rescue the kidnapped train passengers.

”The Nigeria Police is on the trail of the criminals and have mobilised with a view to protecting the lives and property of the remaining passengers.

”The government is saddened by this unpleasant development and assures its prompt response to the ugly situation.

”Further details will be communicated later,” Ogubike stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some suspected herdsmen allegedly armed with AK 47 rifles attacked the train station at Igueben on Jan. 7 and kidnapped some passengers waiting to board the train to Warri.