FG condemns ‘child spiritual cleansing’ in Rivers, vows prosecution  

The Federal Government has condemned the inhumane and dehumanised treatment of innocent children in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, carried out under the pretence of “spiritual cleansing” exercise.

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, made this known in a statement by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jonathan Eze.

In the statement on Saturday in Abuja, Hajiya Sulaiman-Ibrahim described the act as “barbaric, criminal, and a gross violation of the Child Rights Act.’

She said that the rescued children were receiving care and support under protective custody in line with the Act.

“Whether by strangers, community leaders, or parents, any individual or group found culpable of such heinous acts will be held accountable under the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act.

“This includes any parent or guardian who aided or condoned the abuse,” she said.

Also Read

The minister commended the Nigeria Police Force and National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for their swift response and deployment to rescue and safeguard the affected children.

She also acknowledged the role of vigilant citizens who recorded and exposed the abuse, noting that “their courage embodies the spirit of our ‘See Something, Say Something, We Will Do Something’ campaign.”

The minister, however, urged the public to channel such reports directly to the Nigerian Police, NAPTIP, or other relevant law enforcement agencies to ensure swift intervention without compromising rescue efforts or the privacy of the victims.

She further reiterated the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to address any form of abuse, neglect and exploitation particularly that which targets vulnerable children.

“We will not rest until Nigeria becomes a safe place for every child to grow, dream, and thrive. The soul of our nation depends on how we protect its future – our children,” the minister said.

Post Views: 7