The Federal Government has condemned the attack on a former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra in Nuremberg, Germany at the 2nd Annual Igbo Cultural Festival.

The position of the Federal Government was contained in a statement by the Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Ekweremadu, who was attending the event as Speaker/Special Guest of Honor at the event organized by the Ndi-igbo Germany community, was beaten up and pelted with eggs.

Dabiri-Erewa said in the statement: “According to reliable sources, some of the culprits who perpetrated the act have been apprehended and we call on the German government and law enforcement agencies to ensure that there are consequences for their actions.

“It is also shamefully pathetic that an event which was nobly put together by the Ndi-Igbo

community in Germany whose members make up the majority of Nigerians living in Germany, to amongst other things provide a forum for the Diasporans and various stakeholders to network and to facilitate a better cooperation between German and Nigerian businesses, ended up in such a disgraceful manner.

“We appeal to Nigerians to be of good behavior wherever they find themselves because such incidents tarnish the image of the country.”