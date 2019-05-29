The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says Federal Government is concerned about the welfare of Nigerians in Ethiopian Prisons and remains committed to all matters pertaining to welfare of Nigerians abroad.

This is contained in a statement by its Acting Spokesperson, Friday Akpan, on Wednesday in Abuja.

It stated that welfare of Nigerians abroad was of cardinal importance to the government.

Akpan refuted the insinuation in some quarters that Nigerians who had legal issues abroad were convicted due to lack of adequate legal representation.

The spokesperson also said that it was not true that “over 150 Nigerians languish in Ethiopian prison” as being insinuated in some quarters.

According to him, the Nigerian Embassy conducts regular consular visitations to Nigerians in various prisons in Ethiopia.

He said: “The most recent of such was in January 2019, led by the Ambassador of Nigeria to Ethiopia, Bankole Adeoye.

“Available records in the Embassy indicate that there are 140 Nigerians in Kality prison.

“Understanding that the welfare of Nigerians abroad is of cardinal importance, every available diplomatic means is been explored.

“This includes a Prison Exchange Agreement with host authorities to ameliorate the conditions of our citizen in Ethiopia.”

According to him, the issue at hand has been identified as a critical topic for the proposed Senior Officials Meeting of the Nigeria-Ethiopia Joint Ministerial Commission scheduled to hold in Addis Ababa in June.

He said: “While it is saddening to note that certain Nigerians have been involved in activities that contravene the Ethiopian law, the Embassy is working assiduously to ensure that justice is tempered with mercy on the culpable individuals.

“The Embassy will continue to make necessary legal proceeding involving Nigerians.

“It will continue to work closely with the Ethiopian authorities as soon as Mission is informed of arrest and detention of Nigerian in accordance with the diplomatic and consular provisions.”

According to him, the assertion that convictions happen for lack of adequate legal representation is unfounded and out of proportion.

He said: “The Ministry, therefore, wishes to assure the general public that the Embassy remains committed in all matters pertaining to welfare of Nigerians in Ethiopia.

“It would also continue to carry out its responsibilities in accordance with international legal frameworks.”