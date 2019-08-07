The Federal Road Maintenance Agency said on Wednesday that nine out of the 12 roads rehabilitation contracts awarded by the Federal Government in Kebbi have been completed.

Malam Rilwanu Usman, Federal Road Maintenance Engineer in Kebbi, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Birnin Kebbi.

He said the completion of the projects between January and August was unprecedented and quite remarkable achievement of the Agency.

He said: “The nine works completed are: special protective maintenance repairs on bridges along Argungu-Bui road in Kebbi North Senatorial District, which is 52 length of road kilometres. It was awarded to I.A.C Allied Technical and Construction Company Ltd.

“There is also rehabilitation of Illo-Garis road in the same district area of four kilometers, awarded to I.C.O Engineering Consult Ltd.

“There is the rehabilitation of 165 kilometers Argungu-Kamba road, which is in phase two, in the same district; rehabilitation of access road and upgrading of convocation pavilion at Adamu Augie College of Education, Argungu awarded to Fargeen Engineering Company Limited and Deed Engineering Nigeria Ltd, respectively.

“There are repairs of federal road from Saminaka town, phase two, in Shanga Local Government Area; special maintenance repairs along Birnin Kebbi- Jega road; special maintenance repairs along Birnin Kebbi-Argungu-Sokoto state borders.

“There was the emergency repairs of scoured pile caps of bridge in the flood-prone fadama section of Argungu.”

Usman said the remaining three works have not been completed, but two have reached more than 85 per cent stages of completion while the general maintenance repairs of Rijau-Ribah-Wasagu road is only 15 per cent.

He said: “The construction of drains and culvert at Turaku by end of Koko-Jega federal road has reached 85 per cent stage of completion. It was awarded to A.K Commercial Project ltd.

There is reinstatement of eroded embankment washout and potholes patching along-Rijau-Rubah-Wasagu road which is at 80 per cent stage of completion. It was awarded to Sahel Nigeria ltd.”

The FERMA engineer said the rehabilitation and construction of drains on the roads was a proactive measure to check excessive damage of the highways.

He advised motorists to abide by traffic rules and regulations while plying the roads to enable site workers discharge their duties effectively.