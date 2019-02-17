FG completes 536 housing units in North Central – Director

The Federal Government says the 536 housing units being constructed in the North Central zone under the National Housing Programme are ready for inauguration and allocation.

The NHP North Central, Zonal Director, Valentine Nwaimo, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja.

Nwaimo said that the 536 houses being constructed in the six states of the zone and FCT have attained practical completion level, while most houses needed finishing touches including infrastructural projects.

He said: “We are quite sure that by April all the 536 housing units including infrastructure will be completed and inaugurated for occupation.’’

He said that the NHP in FCT comprised of 72 units, Kogi – 76, Kwara – 76, Niger – 80, Nasarawa – 76, Benue – 76, while Plateau comprised of 80 housing units.

NAN reports that NHP in Kogi is completed and awaiting inauguration and occupation, Plateau, Niger, Nasarawa and FCT are between 70 to 80 per cent completion, while others are nearing completion.

Nwaimo, however, expressed satisfaction over the quality of work done in the zone, adding that the ministry deployed competent professionals, who were residents in the various states, charged with monitoring the day-to-day activities in the various sites.

He said: “The specification and designs were being made possible by day-to-day supervision from these professionals, so that the contractors would not compromise.

“The NHP targeted, at the low income group is envisioned by the Federal Government and being anchored by the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing to bridge housing deficit and create jobs nationwide.”

NAN reports that a total of 3,000 housing units are being constructed in 34 states including FCT except Lagos and Rivers where favourable sites are yet to be secured.