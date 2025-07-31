FG completes 135 road projects across Northern Nigeria — Minister

The Minister of Transportation, Saidu Ahmed Alkali, has disclosed that the Federal Government has completed 135 road projects across northern Nigeria as part of its infrastructure renewal drive.

He said this on Wednesday during a two-day interactive session organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Foundation, adding that 216 additional road projects were ongoing.

Alkali further revealed that 312 road maintenance projects have been completed, while 50 others are in progress.

According to the Minister, several legacy projects cutting across many states are underway, including the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Calabar-Abuja Superhighway, and Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe Road.

Also Read:

In the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 14 road projects have been completed and commissioned.

Other completed projects include the Greater Abuja Water Supply Network Project, construction or rehabilitation of numerous primary and secondary schools, and commissioning of three world-class bus terminals.

Alkali added that several other road construction, rehabilitation, and expansion works are ongoing across the country in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Post Views: 2