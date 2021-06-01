The Federal Government has stated its readiness to ensure that the earmarked 40 deliverables are achieved to achieve the needed economic growth.

According to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, the attainment of these deliverables would guarantee improved national productivity, promote business resilience, and attract the needed foreign direct investments that would create jobs and enhance the standard of living of all Nigerians.

The Minister disclosed this at: “Ministerial Alignment Meeting: Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Operationalisation of the Nine Presidential Priorities,” according to a statement by her Special Adviser, Media and Communications, Yunusa Abdullahi.

The statement was entitled: FG calls for an unwavering, relentless pursuit of 40 deliverables for continued progress.”

It said: “The Federal Government has called on government agencies to note that they must remain unwavering and relentless in the pursuit of earmarked 40 deliverables; to ensure continued progress in mobilising domestic resources, attaining fiscal buffers and stimulating macroeconomic stability.”

Ahmed added that the Ministry had taken necessary steps to achieve the 40 deliverables, including assigning each deliverable to an accounting officer, saddled with overseeing the execution of the deliverables.