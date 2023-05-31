FG changes date for national awards

The Federal Government has changed the date for the collection of the National Honour Awards for the recipients to a yet undisclosed date.

Ibiene Roberts, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, made this known.

Roberts disclosed this in a circular issued by Julie Jacobs, Director of Information in the ministry, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the date for the collection of the award certificates and medals was earlier fixed for the recipients to pick them up on June 1.

According to Roberts, due to circumstances beyond the control of the ministry, the date for the collection of the instruments of the award as already published in some national dailies is not feasible.

She said a new date would be communicated to the concerned recipients in due course.

She said: “All award recipients are to send copies of their citations/resumes to the Secretary, National Honours Awards Committee, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs (FMSDIGA) on or before June 9.

“The soft copies should be sent to the following e-mail addresses: umaruahmadu82@yahoo.com, doobisag@yahoo.com in the following format: A. biodata:, title:, surname:, other names:, gender:,, phone no.:, email:, state of origin:, address:.

“B. citation and biography (not more than 500 words):, early life:, educational qualifications:, career/achievements:, personal life hobbies etc.): and C. passport photograph.”

The Permanent Secretary apologised on behalf of the ministry for any inconvenience the change of date might have caused the recipients.

Roberts added: “For further enquiries or clarification, please contact the Secretary, National Honours Awards Committee on the following Tel. Nos: 08059382659 and 08034508837.”

