A former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has said that states needed to be empowered to control their internal security.

He said this in reaction to the abduction of 317 girls from Government Science College, Zamfara State on Friday.

Abubakar made this known in an open letter on Friday.

The presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 election, stated that all hands must be on deck to support the Zamfara State Government in securing the release of those abducted, while noting that his heart goes out to the families of the children.

Abubakar wrote: “My heart is very heavy over the abduction of our young daughters from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State.

“I have had a phone conversation with the Governor of Zamfara, H.E Bello Matawalle, and I am informed that his government is doing everything in its power to secure the release of the abducted students.

“I have previously made recommendations on how our beloved nation can defeat enemies of the state and win the war on terror, and I stand by those suggestions.

“However, right now, all hands must be on deck to support the Zamfara state government in securing the release of those abducted.

“The Federal Government cannot expect the states to provide security of life and property in their domain, without giving them control over internal security.

“This is now a necessity.

“Thus, I call on the National and State Assemblies to begin the process of constitutional and legal reforms that will make this a reality.

“The Legislature must take the lead, as it seems the Executive may not be able to provide the needed leadership on this issue.

“My heart goes out to the families of the abducted children, and my right hand of fellowship is extended to Governor Matawalle, to help in any way possible.”