The Federal Government has begun the selection process for applicants who indicated interest to be employed under the N-Power Batch ‘C’.

N-Power is a scheme set up by President Muhammadu Buhari on June 8, 2016 to address the issues of youth unemployment and help increase social development.

The scheme was created as a component of the National Social Investment Programme, to provide a structure for large scale and relevant work skills acquisition and development and to ensure that each participant will learn and practise most of what is necessary to find or create work.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alhaji Bashir Alkali, made the disclosure call in a statement on Friday in Abuja signed by the media aide to the Minister, Nneka Anibeze.

The ministry, Alkali said, had initiated the next stage of the enrolment process for the Batch ‘C’ applicants.

He said: “It is in view of the aforementioned that the ministry is requesting all those that have applied for the Batch C N-Power programme to check their respective email addresses provided at the point of application for information on how to login to the portal.

“They are to visit www.nasims.gov.ng to login to the applicant portal and update their personal information and records, follow the instructions provided on the portal and take the online test.

“For enquiries, applicants are requested to contact the dedicated N-Power

helpline+23418885011or email [email protected]”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Minister, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, inaugurated the Batch ‘C’ on the National Social Investment Management Systems portal on March 11, 2021 in Abuja.

During the inauguration, the ICT Consultant on NASIMS, David Ibhawoh, said the portal was a channel that the ministry would use to disseminate information to the Batch ‘C’ applicants.

Ibhawoh said those that did not apply should not border to login, because the portal would not recognise them, adding that the portal had capacity to cope with the large numbers of candidates that have already applied.