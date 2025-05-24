FG begins repairs on Lagos-Ibadan bridges

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukorede Kesha, says the Federal Government will soon begin palliative repairs on failing expansion joints along key bridges.

She listed Kara, Arepo, and Magboro bridges on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as critical points where urgent interventions are planned.

Kesha spoke to journalists on Saturday while responding to a recent crash involving an 18-seater commercial bus at Arepo bus stop on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that several passengers sustained serious injuries in the incident.

According to Kesha, the accident resulted from a structural failure at one of the expansion joints.

She expressed concern over the worsening condition of expansion joints, especially around the three bridges.

“Some are now showing signs of failure, and the Federal Government is addressing the issue,” she said.

She stated that palliative works will be the first step in resolving the problem.

Kesha revealed that a contractor currently operating in the area has been instructed to start repairs this weekend.

These are temporary measures, pending official approval for full-scale rehabilitation of the affected bridges.

However, Kesha pointed out that vandalism plays a significant role in the early deterioration of some infrastructure.

“Some of these failures result from acts of vandalism,” she stated.

Also Read

She appealed to Nigerians to change their attitude towards public infrastructure.

“Damaging public property does not benefit any responsible citizen,” Kesha stressed.

Apologising for the inconvenience and past accidents, she urged citizens to treat public assets as collective responsibility.

“Let us regard these facilities as our own property,” she said.

She encouraged the public to report any acts of vandalism to law enforcement authorities.

“Offenders must be apprehended so that others can learn from it,” she added.

Kesha reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safer roads and called for public cooperation in protecting national assets.

Post Views: 14