FG begins repairs on flood-impacted roads in five states

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, on Tuesday directed the immediate emergency repairs on sections of federal roads that have failed due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall in five states across the country.

Fashola, who gave the directive at a brief meeting in Abuja, named the roads for immediate intervention to include Ibadan – Ife road, Gombe – Bauchi road, Gombe – Darazo; Bauchi – Ningi, Bida – Lambata, and Tsamiya bridge in Jigawa State.

He also assured of continuous attention to other roads with similar problems.

The minister said that the federal government is committed to infrastructure development and will respond promptly to complaints from citizens.

He, however, appealed to commuters to be patient with the government as the excessive rains being witnessed have negative effect on road construction and rehabilitation.

He expressed his ministry’s commitment to do all within its means to ease the hardship of commuters.