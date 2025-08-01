FG begins reconstruction of collapsed Keffi flyover

The Federal Government has begun reconstruction of the collapsed Keffi Flyover in Nasarawa State, while accelerating major roadworks across the country.

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, disclosed this after Thursday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

Umahi described the July 4, 2025 collapse of the bridge as “very unfortunate” and confirmed a settlement with the families of the three persons who lost their lives.

He said: “We lost three lives there.

“We have settled with the families.

“They are not pressing charges.

“Reconstruction has commenced.”

Umahi said one carriageway has been closed for urgent repairs, following structural assessments to prevent further hazards.

The Keffi Flyover is a critical link between Abuja, Nasarawa and other parts of Nigeria’s north-central region.

Umahi added that FEC has approved funding and reviews for several key road and bridge projects nationwide.

He noted that 360 road rehabilitation projects were completed in 2023, and inspections are ongoing across all zones.

To enhance transparency, state engineering chambers will now help monitor federal road projects in their respective domains.

The minister listed several strategic projects, many exceeding N10 billion, that have either begun or received significant funding.

They include: Abuja Road Lot 1: 118km at N275 billion (30 percent disbursed and completed); and Lot 2: 164km at N502 billion (M150 billion released for six sections).

Other priority projects are: Enugu-Onitsha Road: 72km at N150bn (N45 billion released); Abuja-Kano Road: N220 billion (30 percent disbursed); and Bauchi-Jigawa Sections: Fully funded.

Also included is the Nembe-Brass Road: N156 billion, with 30 percent of funds already released.

The near-complete Port Harcourt-Bodo-Bonny Road spans 35km and costs N200 billion.

Further projects: Benin-Ifon-Akure Road: 108.4km (30 percent disbursed); and

Akure-Ado-Ekiti Road: 256km at N761 billion (30 percent released).

Newly approved and revised projects include: Biu-Numa Road (Borno/Adamawa): Revised to N61.76 billion from N15.4 billion.

Maraba-Keffi Road (Nasarawa): Dualisation of 43.6km at N76bn. Ikorodu-Sagamu Road (Lagos): N11.42 billion variation approved for completion.

Also, Kashamu-Amshi-GuruGurus Road (Yobe): N23.4 billion for binder courses and a new vehicle bridge.

Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway: Kebbi Section: 258km x2 at N1.92 trillion; Sokoto Section: 120km x2 at N912 billion.

Further approvals include: Afe Babalola University Access Road (Ekiti): 14.4km revised to N9.32 billion due to funding gaps.

Trans-Saharan Highway (Oyo-Benue border): Extended from 180km to 231.64km: Revised cost: N445.8 billion due to soil failures and realignment.

Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway (Sections 4A and 4B in Ogun and Ondo): 80.35km x2 at N1.65 trillion, including six-metre swamp excavation.

Umahi pledged to publish a comprehensive list of all ongoing and approved projects in the coming weeks.

