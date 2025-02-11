FG begins process to appoint new Accountant-General, Perm Secs

The Federal Government has commenced the selection process for the appointment of a new Accountant-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretaries to fill existing vacancies in Oyo State and North West geopolitical zone.

Didi Walson-Jack, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, disclosed this move in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday.

The statement was issued by the Director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of the HOCSF, Eno Olotu.

Walson-Jack noted that the selection process would include a written examination administered by a top Federal Government security agency, with questions set and marked by serving and retired permanent secretaries.

She said: “Observers from civil society organisations, the private sector, professional bodies, Department of State Services (DSS) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) will oversee the exercise.”

She said the position of Accountant-General would become vacant upon the retirement of the incumbent in March.

Walson-Jack said the permanent secretaries’ vacancies arose following the retirement of the permanent secretary from Oyo State and an impending vacancy in the North West geopolitical zone.

She said that the selection process, approved by President Bola Tinubu, would be structured and multi-tiered to ensure that only competent and credible individuals are appointed.

Also Read

According to her, the process is open to serving Grade Level 17 officers in the mainstream of the Federal Civil Service, who have held their current positions for at least two years and have expressed interest to participate in the exercise.

Walson-Jack said: “Candidates will undergo a series of screenings, including verification by their respective permanent secretaries and the Accountant-General to ensure they are not under disciplinary procedures.

“The Career Management Office (CMO) in the office of the HCSF will generate a list of eligible candidates, which will be further screened by a Committee of Permanent Secretaries.

“The process will be under the observation of the ICPC and DSS.”

According to HOCSF, candidates will undergo an asset declaration with the Code of Conduct Bureau and an anti-corruption clearance by the DSS, the EFCC and the ICPC.

“President Tinubu will make the final decision based on candidates’ overall performance,” she said.

According to Walson-Jack, the process reflects the government’s commitment to meritocracy, good governance, and professionalism in public service.

She added that the selection would strengthen institutional capacity and improve service delivery across the civil service.

Post Views: 4