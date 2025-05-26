FG begins demolition of structures under Iddo Bridge over collapse risk

The Federal Government has begun evacuation and demolition of illegal structures beneath the Iddo Bridge in Lagos, citing serious safety concerns and risk of imminent collapse.

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, gave the order when he inspected the bridge alongside structural engineers and officials of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc on Sunday.

Umahi expressed concern over the condition of the bridge, which, he said, had been severely compromised by illegal human activities.

He said: “We are here with bridge experts to examine the Iddo Bridge, which was burnt down due to unlawful occupation and activities beneath it.

“People have converted the underpass into shops, warehouses, and even residential areas.

“These activities have caused significant damage, to the extent that Julius Berger has advised that the bridge must be completely demolished and reconstructed.”

Umahi said that the Cowry Bridge and the Independence Bridge had also been affected by similar activities.

According to the minister, attempts by the Federal Government to engage with the illegal occupants have met resistance, with some of them saying that the matter is before the court.

He said: “They have refused to vacate the premises.

“They wrote to us, claiming the matter is in court.

“It appears that what they are selling is more important to them than the lives of Lagosians, but we cannot allow that.”

Umahi directed the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos state, Olukorede Kesha, to ensure that all illegal structures beneath the bridge be demolished before the close of business on Monday.

He said: “This is about saving lives.

“We must act to prevent the collapse of the bridge.

“Beams have already been hit by vehicles, and some have been burnt.

“The structural integrity of the bridge is compromised.”

Umahi also said that policemen should be deployed to the site to secure any valuables that might be found during the demolition.

He said: “If we find even a pin, it should be recorded and returned but I can tell you that what I have seen so far are mostly iron doors and partitions.

“There are no significant goods inside.”

The Minister emphasised that there would be no going back on the decision to demolish and conduct a thorough examination of the bridge.

He said: “We are not trying to punish anyone, we are trying to save lives.

“Every illegal structure under this bridge must go before Monday ends.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the contract for the rehabilitation of the Iddo Bridge was awarded in 2024 to Julius Berger Plc.

In April, Umahi, explained that one of the major problems with the bridge was low headroom clearance.

He noted that a section of the bridge had a headroom of about 3.0 metres, far below the required minimum of 5.6 metres.

According to the minister, the situation has resulted in frequent collisions by trucks, which hit the underside of the bridge deck and caused structural damage.

He also raised concerns about shops near the bridge, which were selling chemicals, warning that such activities posed serious safety risks.

He noted that a chemical once caught fire near the bridge and caused extensive damage to the structure.

He said that the bridge’s structural elements had been significantly compromised and required urgent attention.

END.

