FG begins construction of 2nd Niger Bridge bypasses

The Federal Government says it has officially commenced the construction of two bypasses on the 2nd Niger Bridge, linking the Asaba-Benin and Enugu-Onitsha dual carriageways.

This announcement follows the release of 30% mobilization funds to the construction firms involved.

It also followed an assurance by the federal government that between December 2025 and March 2026, the government would complete the reconstruction of the East-West Road badly damaged by flood incident years ago in Rivers State.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, disclosed this while speaking with journalists during his inspection of the ongoing federal government road projects in Rivers State.

“Just yesterday, I got an alert that 30 percent mobilisation has been paid on Abuja-Kano, sections 1 and 3 and I’m so excited and I commend the President very highly for this.

“Good news also for Niger Delta and Anambra people, the second Niger bridge, finally, the section 2a and 2b are being handled by CCECC and CJC, the President has released 30 percent mobilisation to them.

“So I commend the President. At last, this project will be completed and we will engage the already completed second Niger bridge and that will be a win-win for the entire country,” Umahi added.

The Minister who had a two-day inspection of projects by the federal government in the State and beyond, visited the ongoing Eleme-Onne road construction being handled by RCC, the Bodo-Bonny major road projects by Julius Berger, Rivers-Bayelsa section of East-West Road reconstruction by SETRACO, and the rehabilitation of Enugu-Port Harcourt dual carriageway, section IV: (Aba – Port Harcourt road) by CCECC.

Umahi who expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done so far by the contractors assured Nigerians of Tinubu’s commitment to the development of the Niger Delta region.

Speaking during the inspection of the East-West Road, Umahi said, “I am fulfilling one of the directives of Mr. President to raise local contractors because we have a lot of contracts and the expatriate contractors cannot fit totally to bridge this gap, so local contractors are being raised and this is one of them.

“I’m very happy with what they have done and they are doing at the end of the road, to protect the road from moving.

“The moment you restrain the road from moving at either end, then the stability of the road is assured and I keep saying that the solution to the problem of instant failures of East-West road from Lokoja to here and down to Cross River is concrete road and so I’m happy that the president is addressing them.”

