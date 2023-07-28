FG asks Ministerial nominees to complete documentation 

828 828

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Bola Tinubu on National Assembly Matters Senator Abdullahi Gumel, said documentation for all the ministerial nominees has commenced.

Gumel told newsmen Friday in Abuja that the nominees were expected to visit the office of the SSA, located at AB 25, Basement, National Assembly complex, between July 28 and July 30.

“This is for necessary documentation, ahead of screening, which commences on Monday, July 31.

“Documentation for ministerial nominees has commenced and the nominees are expected to complete all necessary processes before the screening.

“The office will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for this purpose; this is to enable all nominees to complete the process before the screening,” he said.

Recall that the President transmitted, Thursday 28 ministerial nominees for screening and confirmation.