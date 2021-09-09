FG, Arabian Chamber sign MoU to boost business opportunities

The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Arabian Chamber of Commerce to facilitate collaboration for the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the ministry’s Director, Press and Public Relations Unit, Ibrahim Haruna.

The statement was entitled ‘FG, Nigerian – Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce signs MoU to boost trade relations.’

According to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, the MoU will also strengthen business relationships and promote enhanced trade relations between Nigeria and Gulf countries.

“The Federal Ministry of industry, Trade and Investment has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Arabian Chamber of Commerce to facilitate collaboration for the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai, United Arab Emirates,” it said.

The minister who was represented by the Director, Legal of the Ministry, Mr Danjuma Alhassan, noted that the MoU would further enhance dissemination of vital market information, host conferences, seminars and business forum to boost business opportunities and funding of the upcoming Expo.