The Federal Government on Friday directed all the 104 Unity Colleges across the country to reopen on October 12.

Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, announced the reopening of the schools in Abuja during a news conference on Friday.

He explained that the COVID-19 curve has been flattened.

Adamu urged states and private schools to fix their resumption date in line with the COVID-19 protocols.

He said any school that failed to comply with the guidelines of the pandemic and records any case risks closure.

He said: “Having taken that painful but necessary decision, government has not rested on its oars in the areas of consultation with stakeholders, putting together guidelines for reopening of schools and preparations required of school owners to reopen.

“We have consulted widely with stakeholders in the sector, including the Association of Private School Owners, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, Provosts of Colleges of Education, Rectors of Polytechnics, Vice Chancellors of Universities, State Governors, our development partners, Honourable Commissioners of Education and relevant international organisations.

“Consequently, after due consultation with the Presidential Committee on COVID-19, we have decided that at our 104 Unity Colleges should reopen on October 12th, 2020.

“State and Private School owners will work out the modalities for the reopening of schools under their purview.”

The Minister however urged school owners to ensure social distancing procedures, develop and display at schools the protocols, and conduct risk assessment with a view to understanding the gaps in the system.

Adamu added: I strongly urge school owners to put in place systems that meet the following: safe distancing procedures, develop and display at schools simple context-specific reference protocols on day-to-day actions to be operated in each school.

“Conduct risk assessment with a view to understanding the gaps in the system that can increase the risk of transmission and make recommendations for addressing the gaps.

“Safety and hygiene in all stages and phases of the school reopening process, which promote behaviours that reduce spread.

“Establish a staff/students Committee for regular surveillance, monitoring and enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Federal Government ordered the closure of all schools across the country on the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.