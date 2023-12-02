FG approves promotion of 32,361 paramilitary personnel

The Board of Immigration, Civil Defence, Fire and Correctional Services has approved the promotion of 32,361 personnel from the four services.

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed details on the exercise on Friday in Abuja.

The disclosure was made through the NSCDC Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Audi,

A total of 4, 498 of those promoted were personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service. The figure is out of 7,000 wardens who sat for the promotion examination.

Also, 4, 598 Immigration officers out of 6,544 were promoted, while 1,680 out of 1,698 Fire Service personnel who sat for the promotion examinations were elevated.

Majority of those promoted were, however, from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) which had 21,385 out of its 25,951 that sat for the promotion examinations coming out successful.

The Minister said it was the first time in the history of the Board that such a huge number of officers were promoted.

Tunji-Ojo charged the beneficiaries to commit themselves to the service of the nation.

“You should see this promotion as a new frontier in the way and manner you carry out your responsibilities; promotions come with enormous responsibilities and to whom much is given, much is expected,” he added.