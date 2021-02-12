The Federal Government has approved the National Policy on Ageing for Older Persons in Nigeria, says an official of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Nneka Anibeze, Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Anibeze stated that the objective of the policy was to have a society where senior citizens are guaranteed security, independence, participation, comprehensive care, self-fulfillment and dignity.

She said: “It covers intersecting spectrum of issues and opportunities for older women and men in urban and rural settings, older persons living with disabilities, older migrants and internally displaced older persons.

“It also covers poor older persons and older persons that are full of vigour contributing to the progress of families, communities and the larger society.”

Anibeze explained that Farouq in her presentation at the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday stated that the objective of seeking the approval of the council was to uphold the rights and dignity of seniors.

Farouq added that this could be achieved by providing an age-friendly environment for them to maximise their potentials for self-fulfillment.

This, she said, would cause a fundamental positive change in perception and attitude about ageing and an inclusive society.

She said: “We seek approval for the Ageing and Older Persons policy to guarantee an improved quality of life for senior citizens in Nigeria.

“To also strengthen the traditional support systems for them, to provide the framework for the regulatory mechanism on ageing issues, to guarantee adequate and sustainable income, security and healthy ageing

“In addition, to ensure that the fundamental human rights of older persons are upheld and protected and to develop a functional data management system for effective research, planning, monitoring and evaluation of ageing programming.”

The development of the policy document on Ageing for Older Persons in Nigeria began in 2018 under the then Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.