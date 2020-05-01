The Federal Government on Thursday directed officers on Grade Level 14 and above as well as those on essential services to resume work with effect from May 4.

Dr. Folasade Yemi–Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, gave the directive in a statement signed by Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, Director of Information, Office of the HOCSF.

The directive, according to Yemi-Esan, is furtherance to President Muhammadu Buhari’s broadcast on a phased and gradual easing of the lockdown measures occasioned by COVID-19.

According to the directive, offices are to work three times a week, namely: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and close at 2pm on each day.

She said: “The concerned officers are to ensure full compliance with the directives and advice on the prevention of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These measures include maintenance of social distancing, regular washing and/or sanitising of hands and wearing of face masks.

“Officers are to limit the number of visitors they receive to the barest minimum, they should also ensure that the visitors comply with safety and health advices/directives.”

The HOCSF also advised Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers to ensure that hand washing and sanitation facilities are placed at entrances and strategic points in their Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

Yemi-Esan said: “Infrared thermometers are to be provided at the entrance of the MDAs for compulsory temperature checks while, as much as practicable, the entrance to the MDAs is limited to only one.

“It will be noted that the Federal Secretariat Complexes have been decontaminated while efforts are ongoing to do same in other public offices.”