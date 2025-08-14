FG approves nine new private universities + Full List

The Federal Government has approved the establishment of nine new private universities across the country.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, announced the approval on Wednesday while briefing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

The newly licensed universities are:

Tazkiyah University, Kaduna State

Leadership University, Abuja

Jimoh Babalola University, Kwara State

Bridget University, Mbaise, Imo State

Greenland University, Jigawa State

JEFAP University, Niger State

Azione Verde University, Imo State

Unique Open University, Lagos State

American Open University, Ogun State

Alausa disclosed that the Tinubu administration inherited 551 pending requests for the establishment of tertiary institutions, which were subjected to stricter approval guidelines.

This, he said, reduced the list to 79 active applications, out of which nine were cleared on Wednesday.

He explained that many of the approved universities had been awaiting accreditation for over six years, with their promoters having already built campuses and invested billions of naira.

“Due to inefficiencies within the NUC, approvals were delayed. We have since introduced reforms to streamline these processes, and today’s approvals are a result of clearing this backlog,” Alausa said.

The minister added that the Federal Government had placed a moratorium on new applications for private universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education, except those meeting the new operational standards.

