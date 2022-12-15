FG approves new whistleblower bill, cancels tax holiday

The Federal Government has approved a new whistleblower draft bill.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ahmed, who spoke after the weekly Federal Executive Council Meeting in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the existing whistle-blowing policy launched on December 21, 2016 was losing momentum.

At the meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, she said: “The Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning presented several memos today.

“The first is the draft whistleblower bill for 2022.

“This memo has been reviewed by the Council and approved with a provision to ensure alignment with the Evidence Act.

“The purpose of operationalising and putting in place a whistleblower bill is to strengthen the fight against corruption and to enable protection for whistleblowers that provide information for use by the government.

“As you know, since 2016, the Council has approved the setting up the Presidential Initiative of Continuous Audit.

“PICA has been working in partnership with EFCC, ICPC, DSS, and NFIU and the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

“We noticed that the whistleblower policy response has lost momentum.

“We embarked on engagement in the six geo-political zones, and one of the main outcomes we found is that people are concerned about their safety due to providing information.

“So, this bill is critical to ensure the effectiveness of the retention of the whistle policy.”





