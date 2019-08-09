The Federal government has approved the appointment of Sunday Thomas, as the new Acting Commissioner for Insurance for the country,

The news on the appointment is contained in a circular signed by A.O Bello, the Deputy Director, Home Finance, for the Permanent Secretary, Federal ministry of finance on Friday in Abuja.

The circular was released to newsmen by the National Insurance Commission.

The circular with Reference number F.19482/BFPIAC/S.2/24 was titled: “Re: Handing over Note: Appointment of new Ag.Commissioner for Insurance”.

The circular said: “ I am directed to refer to a letter referenced NAICOM/FMF/DCTO/002 dated August 2, on the above title and covey the approval of the Permanent Secretary for Sunday Thomas, Deputy Commissioner for Insurance, Technical as Ag, CFI, to oversee the affairs of the commission.

The circular said the appointment was pending until the appointment of a substantive CFI by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The circular said the appointment was to ensure effective administration of insurance industry in line with the provisions of National Insurance Commission Act of 1997.