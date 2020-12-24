The Federal Government has approved the engagement of a Civil Society Organisation to monitor the implementation of the 311million dollars recovered in February.

Dr Umar Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Malam Abubakar Malami, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

“The Federal Executive Council approved the award of the consultancy monitoring of the projects, 2nd Niger Bridge, Abuja to Kano Express Way and Lagos to Ibadan Expressway to CLEEN FOUNDATION, a Nigeria-based CSO.

“The approval came after a presentation made by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on the competitive bidding process involving 17 Nigeria and international CSOs and Businesses.

“The selection process included the participation of the other two countries that signed the Tripartite Agreement for the return of the Abacha III stolen assets: United States of America and the Bailiwick of Jersey”.

He said the purpose of the involvement of CSO was to increase transparency in the management of recovered funds.

“This engagement is in line with President Buhari’s commitment to Open Government and the principles of The Global Forum on Asset Recovery (GFAR) as well as the UN Convention Against Corruption provisions on Asset Recovery.