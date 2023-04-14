FG appoints Prof. Mahmud as CMD, National Hospital, Abuja

The Federal Government has appointed Prof. Mahmud Raji as the new Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the National Hospital, Abuja (NHA).

The information is contained in a statement issued by the hospital Friday in Abuja.

Mahmud received his letter of appointment from the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire.

According to the statement, Mahmud, now the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the hospital, is a Professor of Neurosurgery.

He is the first African to chair the World Federation of Neurosurgical Society (WFNS) Young Neurosurgeon’s Committee in 2008.

He pioneered and established the division of neurosurgery of National Hospital in 2010.

The new CMD is a recipient of numerous awards and recognition locally and internationally.

He has trained more than 30 neurosurgeons, authoured 10 chapters in neurosurgical books and published over 50 articles in peer-reviewed journals around the world.