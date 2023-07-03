FG appoints Prof. Lateef Salawu as Acting OAUTH CMD

828 828

The Federal Government FG has appointed Prof. Lateef Salawu as the Acting Medical Director of Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital(OAUTH), Ile-Ife, Osun State..

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Engr. Funso Adeniyi, made the announcement at the OAUTH Complex in Ile-Ife at a meeting with the stakeholders.

Adeniyi during the meeting with the stakeholders of the hospital which includes, Dr Afolabi Owojuyigbe, former Acting CMD and Prof. Olayinka Adegbehingbe, who acted for one week, said the crisis over headship of the hospital has been resolved.

The Permanent Secretary noted that with the peaceful meeting, “OAUTH is back to its stand”.

According to him, the process for the appointment of the substantive Chief Medical Director for teaching hospital will commence in earnest.

The appointment of Salawu, a professor of Haematologist, as the Acting CMD of the hospital for a maximum period of six months, takes immediate effect.