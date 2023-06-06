FG appoints new Registrar for National Arabic Board

The Federal Government FG has approved the appointment of Prof. Yahuza Imam as the substantive Registrar, National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS).

A statement issued Tuesday in Abuja by the Head of Information and Protocol of the Board, Muazu Sambo, said the appointment was for a single term of five years.

Imam, a professor of Modern Arabic Literature at the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, succeeded Prof. Muhammad Shafi’u-Abdullahi, after completion of his tenure.

The new Registrar had worked with NBAIS as Director, Quality Assurance until February 2023, before he left for ABU.

The new Registrar who has since assumed duty, pledged to upgrade the status and the standard of the board’s examinations to international level.

He also promised to expand areas of collaboration with universities and organizations within and outside the country.

The Registrar said his vision was to ensure that Nigeria continue to excel in academics and skills.

“Our students are doing well abroad as such we shall do everything possible to encourage and improve our standard,’’ he said.

Imam also said the board would ensure proper supervision of all Arabic schools and colleges, curriculum development and syllabus standards.

Earlier, Abdullahi, the former Registrar, described the new Registrar as a hardworking educationist with appropriate qualities to move the NBAIS forward.