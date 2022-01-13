Subscribe
FG appoints new MD for NAMA as Akinkuotu’s tenure expires

NAMA

Mathew Pwajok, a former Director of Operations at the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, has been appointed as the acting Managing Director of the agency.

The experience retired Director takes over from Captain Fola Akinkuotu, whose tenure expired on January 7, 2022.

The appointment of Pwajok, who retired from service in December 2021, was directed by a letter emanating from the Ministry of Aviation, Human Resource Management FMA/PS/APPT/CEO/014/1/23 and obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria, addressed to the MD of the agency.

The letter, titled: “Appointment of Director to Oversee the Office of the Managing Director/CEO,” and signed by A.D Muhammad for the Minister of Aviation, Hadin Sirika, reads: “I am directed to inform you that the Honourable Minister has approved that Mr. Pwajok Mathew Lawrence, Director of Operations, to oversee the Office of the Managing Director pending the appointment of a substantive MD/CEO.

“You are to kindly accord the director all the necessary support and cooperation he needs while overseeing the office.

“While thanking you for your usual cooperation, please accept the esteem regards of the Honourable Minister.”

