The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has conveyed the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari to Dr. Yusuf Jibrin as the Chief Medical Director of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, Bauchi State.

Ehanire made the confirmation on Friday in Abuja, stating that the appointment was for a term of four years with effect from September, 9, 2020.

While conveying the President’s approval to Jibrin, the minister said he should note that “the greatest challenge” for him is in “Management,” adding: “You will be managing materials, money and above all, human beings who are most difficult.”

He asked that the new CMD must know that the position is not personal to him.

“You are managing on behalf of the President. You must know that your appointment was approved by somebody. Whatever you do, the President takes responsibility,” he warned.

Ehanire charged the new appointee to accord everyone their deserved respect, work as a team and get along with the technocrats, the politician and everyone else on board.

In his remarks, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, Minister of State for Health, charged Jibrin to bear in mind that “Public Office is Public Trust.”

Mamora also said the new CMD should realize that he was not the only qualified person to be appointed to that office and therefore must administer justice and fairness to everyone.

He said: “In trying to administer justice to all, also know that you may not come out perfect; you cannot satisfy everybody.

“Also, bear it at the back of your mind that someday, you will leave.

“So, what you will be remembered for is the legacy you leave behind.

“So, it is now left for you to choose which legacy you want to be remembered for.”

In his response, Jibrin expressed appreciation for all the nuggets and pledged to put his best foot forward in his new assignment.