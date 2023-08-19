FG appoints 11 new CMDs for federal medical facilities + Full list

The Federal Government has appointed 11 new Chief Medical Directors for its facilities around the country.

This was revealed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Health, Patricia Deworitshe, in a statement.

In the statement on Saturday, Deworitshe said the new CMDs include Prof. Nyandanti Yakub Wilberforce – MD, FMC, Hong, Adamawa State; Prof. Issa Baba Awoye – MD, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Buddo-Egba, Kwara State; Dr. Umar Faruk Abdumajid – MD, FMC Daura, Katsina State; Dr. Muhammad Shittu Adamu – MD, FMC, Wase, Plateau State; Prof. Shuaibu Jauro Yahya – MD, FMC, Mubi, Adamawa State; Dr. Mercy Anugwu – MD, FMC, Onitsha, Anambra State; Prof. Auwalu Sani Salihu – FNPH Dawanau, Kano State; Prof. Rufai Ahmed – Registrar/CEO, Medical Rehabilitation Therapists Board of Nigeria.

Others include Prof. Mangwa J. Kortar – MD, FMC, Makurdi, Benue State; Prof. Robinson Chukwudi Onoh CMD, Alex Ekwueme, Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakiliki, Ebonyi State; Dr. Nurudeen Isa – MD, National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dala, Kano State.

The last set of CMDs have received their letters of appointments.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Kachollom Daju, while congratulating and presenting letters of appointment for an initial four-year tenure with effect from August 1, 2023 to the new CMDs at the Headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Health in Abuja, charged them to work with health workers and stakeholders as a team and explore all necessary avenues to provide a conducive work environment and Infrastructure aimed at achieving high standard health care.

According to Daju: “It may be challenging, but there is no challenge that is unsurmountable and your appointment is an indication of the confidence that Federal Government reposed on you.”

She enjoined them to bring their skill and wealth of experience they acquired over the years to bear in their various health facilities, noting that their performance will determine the renewal of their tenure.

She assured them that the Ministry will provide necessary support with the available resources to enable them meet the hospital standard, adding that the Ministry will organise induction training for them soon.

Dr. Mercy Anugwu, who spoke on behalf of he co-CMDs, expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Ministry for finding them worthy of the appointment.

Anugwu said: “We will do our best to improve the lot of our people, to justify the confidence reposed in us by the President and the Ministry, we will put in what it takes to move the health care system in our facilities going forward, we will not rest, we will move along with the vision of Mr. President and make sure that our people receive the best, we will not disappoint you.”

In his vote of thanks, Dr. Anuma Ogbonnaya, Director, Regulatory and Professional Schools, FMOH, acknowledged the importance and enormous nature of the appointment, noting: “To whom much is given, much is expected.”

Ogbonnaya urged them to work hard, operate an open door policy and carry everybody along, ensuring that the health facilities are upgraded and function optimally to deliver evidence based on medical care to the teeming population of Nigeria.