FG appeals to nurses, midwives to shelve impending nationwide strike

The Federal Government has appealed to the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) to shelve its impending nationwide strike.

Mr. Muhammad Dingyadi, Minister of Labour and Employment, made the appeal on Wednesday in Abuja at a meeting with the leadership of the association.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports nurses across Nigeria, under the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), have announced a seven-day warning strike beginning Wednesday night over welfare and other pressing issues.

The aggrieved workers, specifically, are demanding improved working conditions, better welfare packages, and increased recognition, inadequate staffing, limited resources, and insufficient remuneration, among others.

The minister, however, implored them to step back from their planned action, stating that “strike is not the best solution to industrial disputes.

He urged the association to embrace dialogue while the government continues to work on addressing their concerns.

NAN reports that the meeting will continue on Friday at the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Health, as the government works out a resolution to the dispute. (NAN)

