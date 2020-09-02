The Federal Government has announced a new pump price for petrol.

It is now to be sold at N151.56 per litre, instead of the prevailing price of N149 in most filling stations.

The new pump price was announced by the Pipelines and Product Marketing Company in a memo by D.O Abalaka.

The statement said: “Please be informed that a new product price adjustment has been effected on our payment platform.

“To this end, the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) is now one hundred and fifty-one naira, fifty-six kobo (N151.56k) per litre.

“This takes effect from September 2, 2020.”