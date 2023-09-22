FG announces increment in Universities’ staff salary 

The Federal Government FG has announced an increment in the salary for staff of tertiary institutions.

This is contained in a memo signed by the Executive Chairman of National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, Ekpo U.O, Nta which he addressed to the Minister of Education.

In the letter titled: “Re: Implementation of 35 percent and 23.5 percent Salary Increment For Staff Of Tertiary Institutions”, Nta referred to the Minister’s letter, No.FME/IS/UNI/ASUU/C.II/IIIT, dated September 8 on the matter.

The Commission’s Chairman recalled that the 23.5 percent earlier reflected in the Agency’s letter – SWC/S/04/S.149/T/59, dated July 28 “which accounted for the increased cost implications”.

“This Commission is really pleased with the success your informal discussions have achieved. We shall endeavour to support all of your efforts aimed at repositioning the Education sector” the letter indicated.