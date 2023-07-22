FG announces increase in Unity Colleges’ fees + Full list

828 828

The Federal Government has increased school fees for its Unity Colleges, otherwise known as Federal Unity Colleges, from N45,000 to N100,000.

This was contained in a directive dated May 25, 2023 and addressed to all principals of Federal Unity Colleges.

The directive was from the Office of the Director of Senior Secondary Education Department of the Federal Ministry of Education, with reference number: ADF/120/DSSE/I.

According to the circular, entitled: “Approved fees/charges for Federal Unity Colleges (1st Term) for new students,” signed by the Director of Senior Secondary Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, new students are expected to pay N100,000 instead of the previous N45,000.

The latest fees/charge increment will affect virtually all aspects and activities of the school, including tuition and boarding fees, uniforms, textbooks, deposit, exercise books, prospectus, caution fees, ID cards, stationery, clubs and societies, sports, extra lesson, insurance, among others.