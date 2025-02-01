FG allocates N940b to TETfund in 2025 budget -Tinubu

The Federal Government says it has allocated N940.5 billion to the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) in the 2025 fiscal year, to enhance manpower and infrastructure development in the education sector.

President Bola Tinubu stated this on Saturday at the 42nd Founders’ Day and 33rd Convocation of the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

Represented by Rakiya Iliyasu, Director of Tertiary Education, Federal Ministry of Education, Tinubu said the gesture was demonstrating his administration commitment towards improving educational infrastructure and manpower.

He said the federal government had disbursed over N104 billion loans to more than 600,000 students across tertiary institutions under the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

Tinubu reiterated his administration’s commitment to fostering a knowledge-driven society, prioritising education in its policies and funding initiatives.

He urged universities to deepen collaborations with industries, aligning research with societal needs to contribute meaningfully to national development.

The president congratulated the graduates for their resilience and determination, and enjoined them to embrace their new chapter with confidence and purpose.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Faruk Adamu-Kuta described the institution’s 42nd Founders’ Day and 33rd Convocation Ceremony as historical.

He said the university had grown to become a leading institution in technological education in the country, ranking 8th on the index of best universities in Nigeria and 2nd among specialised universities.

Gov. Umaru Bago of Niger expressed gratitude to the university for confering on him a Doctorate Degree in Agriculture, saying that it served as a call to do more in the sector.

Also Read:

He reiterated commitment to collaborate with individuals to make education accessible to every citizen of the state, and urged the university to continue to take the lead in training and innovative research.

Bago advocated for stronger ties with the state government to ensure the institution’s sustainability through agriculture.

The governor donated N100 million to the endowment fund established by Sen. Muhammad Sani-Musa, who also donated N200 million.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the university produced 5,816 graduates for the 2023/2024 academic session, comprising 4,955 undergraduates, 632 Master’s degree, 105 postgraduate diploma, and 124 PhD holders.

Post Views: 1